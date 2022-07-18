Advertisement

Warming up this week

Humidity on the increase!
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - High pressure will control our weather for the next few days.  This will lead to plenty of sunshine and building heat and eventually humidity.  Today highs will be near 90º with light winds.  Tuesday will bring gustier south winds boosting highs into the mid 90s and the feels like temp to 100º. A cold front will arrive on Wednesday, but rain looks to stay NE of our area, so we still manage to hit highs near 90º.  As we head towards the weekend we will be on the fringe of an active storm track each night.  Thus, rain chances and temps will be taken on a day by day case.  If we are dry overnight, the afternoon will be in the mid 90s feeling like 100º, if we are wet we may only hit the mid to low 80s with feels like temps in the 90s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny.  High: 89º. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear.  Low: 69º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and warmer. High: 93º

