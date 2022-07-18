Wings Over Whiteside airshow returns to Rock Falls this weekend

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC)-Wings Over Whiteside is set to launch at Whiteside County Airport in Rock Falls on July 22-23.

in the interview, Melinda Jones and Darin Heffelfinger of Visit Rock Falls inform viewers about many of the event details.

The fun starts on Friday when the public can come to the airport and watch the performers arrive and practice. A limited number of food vendors will offer delicious fare from 12-5 p.m. Admission and parking are free on Friday.

Saturday is the big day starting with a 2K Fun Run at 8 a.m. Those that are interested can register on site that morning beginning at 7 a.m. or in advance online at www.724Fitnessontherock.com.

The EAA Young Eagles will be giving free airplane rides to children ages 8-17 (register at: https://fb.me/e/2A52jJncc) between 8:30am and 12:30pm.

The Wings Over Whiteside Airshow runs 2-4 p.m. and features top named aerobatic performers such as Patty Wagstaff, the Full Throttle Formation Team, Trojan Phlyers, Eric Edgren, RJ Gritter, Betsy Biscuit Bomber, as well as the P-51D Mustang and FG-1D Corsair from the Warbird Heritage Foundation.

After Saturday’s airshow, live music will fill the air from 4:30-7:30 p.m. featuring the 30 West Band. Food truck and food vendors will be available all day from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

On Saturday only, parking is $5.00 and gate admission is $10.00 (ages 10 and under free).

For more information visit: www.wingsoverwhiteside.com

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.