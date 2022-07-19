Advertisement

1 man injured in Rock Island shooting, police say

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured after a shooting at Heather Ridge Apartments Monday in Rock Island, police said.

Rock Island police responded about 11:17 p.m. to Heather Ridge Apartments, at 9500 14th Street West, for a report of a person with a gunshot wound, police said in a media release.

According to police, a woman called and reported hearing gunshots and seeing two black men run out of the apartments.

When officers arrived they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound, police said. He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital. He is in a serious condition but stable.

According to police, while investigating, a large quantity of suspected cannabis and material associated with the illegal distribution of cannabis was located inside the apartment.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police. No arrests have been made at this time.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

