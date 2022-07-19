Advertisement

2 boys nearly drown in Moline Monday, firefighters say

File Photo: Sylvan Island Bridge, Moline
File Photo: Sylvan Island Bridge, Moline(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Moline Fire Department responded about 8:36 p.m. Monday to Sylvan Island for two boys who reportedly had fallen into the Mississippi River, according to a media release.

According to firefighters, the 11- and 16-years-old boys were reported to have been fishing along the shores of the river when the 11-year-old suddenly fell in.

The 16-year-old then entered the water attempting to rescue the younger boy, firefighters said.

People in the area said the younger boy was able to get himself out of the water, while several bystanders were needed to assist the 16-year-old to shore, firefighters said.

When firefighters and rescue personnel arrived both boys were on shore, conscious and breathing, firefighters said. Both boys were transported to an area hospital for precautionary measures where their conditions remain unknown.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

