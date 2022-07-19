Bettendorf workers suing city over lost wages

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of union workers in the Bettendorf Public Works Department filed a class action lawsuit against the city regarding lost pay.

The suit was filed in Scott County District Court on July 11. It alleges workers represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees or AFSCME Local 3589 had on-call and overtime wages intentionally withheld dating back to the summer of 2020.

The group consists of AFSCME-affiliated workers who are on-call to respond during snow events or storm drainage problems. Kelsey Marquard, one of the attorney’s representing the group said in some cases this pay would be an extra $200 a week.

“What the employees are alleging here is that that on-call pay was not properly added to their straight hourly rate to get the correct regular rate for purposes of calculating overtime,” Marquard said.

The previous AFSCME contract dictated overtime be calculated on a member’s regular hourly rate not including their on-call pay.

The most recent contract, which took effect on July 1, 2020, no longer dictates how overtime pay should be calculated, so the suit alleges the city should take into account on-call pay.

“Overtime seems very simple, because we know it’s time and a half, right? But it’s it gets messy,” Marquard said. “Lawyers get a lot of work with figuring out what that time is, what should be included in that number that’s going to get multiplied by 1.5. "

According to the suit, 53 workers are eligible, with 41 already signing on to join the class action. However, that number could change based on what a judge considers part of the class.

“We would argue that, yes, someone who received on-call pay and worked over time, during the past two years would be eligible,” Marquard said. “The city may have a different view of that.”

Marquard said at this time she can’t estimate how much this could cost the city. The suit states that damages should be awarded in an amount proven at trial including attorneys’ fees.

According to Bettendorf City Attorney Chris Curran, the city is aware of the allegations.

“We are aware of the lawsuit relating to the calculation of overtime pay and the interaction with on-call pay,” Curran, wrote in a statement to TV6 News. “We have been working with AFSCME and its legal counsel in good faith to resolve the matter and will continue to do so.

Rick Eilender, president of AFSME Council 61, which oversees the union at the state level, declined to comment.

The entire complaint can be viewed below:

