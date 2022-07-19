Former Clinton paraeducator pleads guilty to sexual exploitation charges

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) – A former Clinton High School paraeducator accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old student and having inappropriate communication with a 17-year-old student has pleaded guilty.

Clinton County Court records show David Chad Baker, 46, pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

The plea is open, meaning prosecutors can make any recommendation on punishment when he is sentenced Sept 1.

According to arrest affidavits:

On March 12, 2020, a school resource officer at the high school talked to a parent of a 17-year-old student. The parent told the resource officer the teen told her Baker sent him inappropriate pictures several months earlier.

The resource officer talked to Baker, who said he had contact with the teen on the website, Grindr, in December. He also said he stopped contact with the teen when he discovered he was younger than 18.

He denied having physical contact with the teen.

The teen told the resource officer he provided a false age to get onto Grindr, which requires participants to be at least 18.

He said Baker approached him on Grindr and sent nude photos to the website that the teen viewed. The teen told the resource officer that the two sent nude photos through the website, according to the affidavit.

Contact stopped when Baker found out he was younger than 18 until Baker made online contact again in January 2020, the teen told the resource officer.

The teen said he declined to meet Baker.

In a follow-up interview several days later, Baker repeatedly said the two never met in person.

He said there was a time when he made contact with the teen on Snapchat and asked to meet up. Baker said his intentions were to have sex with the teen.

The resource officer on Aug. 14, 2020, had contact with a 14-year-old student who said he had inappropriate contact while Baker was an employee of the school.

The teen told the resource officer Baker began to have contact with him around the end of November after they had contact on Grindr. He said nude photos were exchanged between the two and that they also had contact through Snapchat.

The teen said the two had sex several times, including at Baker’s home.

The teen said the incidents at Baker’s home occurred shortly after March 13, 2020, and continued until early June 2020, according to the affidavits.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.