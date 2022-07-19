Former Galesburg student chronicles high school years in book

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jane Simkins, author of Streakin’: The Real Life High School Adventures of a Not-So-Plain Jane joins PSL to talk about how the idea to publish a book that chronicles her years as a student at Galesburg High School. It contains all of her weekly posts as published in the Galesburg Register Mail.

What we discover is that Jane Simkins was a typical, busy teenager entering Galesburg High School, home of the Silver Streaks. She’s nervous about classes, getting to school on time, finding her locker, and just fitting in. The contents are presented in 161 weekly adventures over her high-school career.

To get more information about the book or to order, here is the Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Streakin-Real-School-Adventures-Not-so-Plain/dp/1543973191

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.