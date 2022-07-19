Advertisement

Former Galesburg student chronicles high school years in book

Galesburg High school years published in new book
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jane Simkins, author of Streakin’: The Real Life High School Adventures of a Not-So-Plain Jane joins PSL to talk about how the idea to publish a book that chronicles her years as a student at Galesburg High School. It contains all of her weekly posts as published in the Galesburg Register Mail.

What we discover is that Jane Simkins was a typical, busy teenager entering Galesburg High School, home of the Silver Streaks. She’s nervous about classes, getting to school on time, finding her locker, and just fitting in. The contents are presented in 161 weekly adventures over her high-school career.

To get more information about the book or to order, here is the Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Streakin-Real-School-Adventures-Not-so-Plain/dp/1543973191

