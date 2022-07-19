Hot and humid today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Winds have picked up from the south overnight and that has brought in milder temps this morning as well as more humidity. We will have another day with sunny skies, but winds will be gustier this afternoon boosting temps to the mid and low 90s and feel like 100º with humidity factored in. Tonight a cool front will slide through, but the air behind the front won’t be much cooler as highs still run to near 90º on Wednesday afternoon. Humidity peaks as we head into the weekend and with highs in the mid 90s we may feel as hot as 105º Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 92º. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 71º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 89º

