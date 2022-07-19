Advertisement

Hot and humid today

Humidity on the increase!
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Winds have picked up from the south overnight and that has brought in milder temps this morning as well as more humidity.  We will have another day with sunny skies, but winds will be gustier this afternoon boosting temps to the mid and low 90s and feel like 100º with humidity factored in.  Tonight a cool front will slide through, but the air behind the front won’t be much cooler as highs still run to near 90º on Wednesday afternoon.  Humidity peaks as we head into the weekend and with highs in the mid 90s we may feel as hot as 105º Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny.  High: 92º. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear.  Low: 71º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 89º

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton police release name of man fatally shot Sunday
Two people were injured when a vehicle struck their horse-drawn buggy Sunday morning.
2 injured in Whiteside Co. vehicle versus horse-drawn buggy crash
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
2 charged after depositing over $30,000 in fraudulent checks from Henry Co. Jail, deputies say
If you have any information regarding the location of Martensen, police ask that you call...
Police: Missing Camanche woman found safe
police lights
Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Rock Island Friday

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Summery temps this week
Sunny and warmer this week
Sunny and warmer this week
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Heading into a warm week
Foggy start to the weekend