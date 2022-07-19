Hot and humid Tuesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: It’s going to be a hot and humid afternoon with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s with dew points in the upper 60s and lower 70s. There will be plenty of sunshine, with just a few passing clouds possible.

A weak cold front moves in tonight, bringing a few clouds and a switch in the wind to the northwest. This will usher in a less humid air mass, and temperatures will be a few degrees cooler. Humidity cranks back up by the end of the week, with highs climbing back into the 90s with heat index values back into the 100s by the weekend. There will be the potential of showers and thunderstorms by the weekend, especially late at night into the early morning hours.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 92º. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 71º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 88º

