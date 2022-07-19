Advertisement

Man disguised as grandma robs bank in Georgia, police say

Surveillance photos show the man wearing a floral dress, white sneakers, orange latex-style...
Surveillance photos show the man wearing a floral dress, white sneakers, orange latex-style gloves, and a white wig. He was also wearing a black mask.(McDonough Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Georgia disguised as an elderly woman.

The McDonough Police Department said the man entered a Chase Bank on Monday and presented a note to the teller demanding money while claiming he had a gun.

After receiving the money, the man left the bank and fled in a vehicle.

Surveillance photos show the man wearing a floral dress, white sneakers, orange latex-style gloves and a white wig. He was also wearing a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 470-878-1091 or by email at wposs@mcdonoughga.org or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton police release name of man fatally shot Sunday
Two people were injured when a vehicle struck their horse-drawn buggy Sunday morning.
2 injured in Whiteside Co. vehicle versus horse-drawn buggy crash
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
2 charged after depositing over $30,000 in fraudulent checks from Henry Co. Jail, deputies say
generic crash
Man killed after truck went down embankment, struck tree in Jackson Co.
If you have any information regarding the location of Martensen, police ask that you call...
Police: Missing Camanche woman found safe

Latest News

The Respect for Marriage Act would repeal a leftover law still on the books from the Clinton...
House passes same-sex marriage bill in retort to high court
Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, is standing trial for...
Government says Bannon ignored subpoena, acted above the law
Record heat in the UK and Europe.
United Kingdom experiencing hottest temperatures ever recorded
The fair’s fireworks show and New Windsor drill team performance begin inside the grandstand at...
The Rock Island Co. Fair begins
The fair’s fireworks show and New Windsor drill team performance begin inside the grandstand at...
The Rock Island Co. Fair begins