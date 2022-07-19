Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to murdering his grandparents, gets 2 life sentences

Nicholas Kenneth Borden-Cortez, age 26, of Springfield, Oregon was sentenced to two consecutive...
Nicholas Kenneth Borden-Cortez, age 26, of Springfield, Oregon was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of his grandparents.(Eugene Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - An Oregon man was sentenced to prison last week after pleading guilty to murdering his grandparents last year.

Nicholas Kenneth Borden-Cortez, 26, pled guilty to the murder of his grandparents on June 14 and was sentenced on July 13 to two life terms in prison, one for each victim, according to a statement from the Eugene Police Department.

Investigators said they found his grandparents, Nancy L. Loucks-Morris, 85, and Gerald Edward Morris, 87, dead inside a home and quickly determined that the couple was murdered.

Later that afternoon, police named Borden-Cortez, their grandson, as a suspect, KPTV reported. Borden-Cortez was arrested on May 7, 2021, in Springfield, Oregon, while he was driving. Police said he initially challenged officers to shoot him before he was taken into custody.

Borden-Cortez will be eligible for parole after serving a minimum 50 years of his sentence.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton police release name of man fatally shot Sunday
Two people were injured when a vehicle struck their horse-drawn buggy Sunday morning.
2 injured in Whiteside Co. vehicle versus horse-drawn buggy crash
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
2 charged after depositing over $30,000 in fraudulent checks from Henry Co. Jail, deputies say
generic crash
Man killed after truck went down embankment, struck tree in Jackson Co.
If you have any information regarding the location of Martensen, police ask that you call...
Police: Missing Camanche woman found safe

Latest News

The Respect for Marriage Act would repeal a leftover law still on the books from the Clinton...
House passes same-sex marriage bill in retort to high court
Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, is standing trial for...
Government says Bannon ignored subpoena, acted above the law
Record heat in the UK and Europe.
United Kingdom experiencing hottest temperatures ever recorded
The fair’s fireworks show and New Windsor drill team performance begin inside the grandstand at...
The Rock Island Co. Fair begins
The fair’s fireworks show and New Windsor drill team performance begin inside the grandstand at...
The Rock Island Co. Fair begins