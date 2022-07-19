Moline native completes hike of entire Appalachian Trail

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Completing all of the 2,200 miles of the Appalachian Trail is considered a mammoth undertaking. Each year, thousands of hikers make an attempt but only one out of every four actually succeeds in making it the entire way.

Katie Leinart, a native of Moline who now lives in Colorado, shares her extraordinary story of perseverance--including a hiatus to nurse a broken fibula--before completing the trek.

Leinart began the journey on July 1, 2021, but fractured her arm in October and had to spend a few months recuperating at her parents’ home in Moline. In March, she returned to the trail in Virginia at the site of her accident and finally finished in May, 2022.

Katie’s Instagram account contains beautiful images from her long hike and more at @RoamAndReverie.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.