Officers identify Muscatine man fatally shot by deputies in Illinois

Hancock County officer involved shooting
Hancock County officer involved shooting(WGEM)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - A Muscatine man is dead after state police say he took a deputies car and was shot by deputies.

Illinois State Police on July 13 were called to investigate a shooting that involved two Hancock County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

According to state police, Hancock County deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person.

While interacting with the man, later identified as 31-year-old Timothy Ostrander, he entered the first responding deputy’s patrol vehicle and held the officer at gunpoint, according to state police.

The deputy left the vehicle and shot at Ostrander, state police said. A second deputy arrived on the scene and picked up the first responding officer.

According to state police, Ostrander took the vehicle and fled the scene.

After a short pursuit deputies exchanged gunfire with Ostrander near US Route 136 and Hancock County Road 2500 East, state police said. Ostrander was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

According to state police, no officers were injured.

State police said the investigation is ongoing.

