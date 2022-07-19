Advertisement

Police: Man displayed gun in Clinton hospital

Raymond Cecil Mitchell, 73, is charged with first degree harassment.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested after police say he displayed a gun at a Clinton hospital Tuesday.

Raymond Cecil Mitchell, 73, was charged with first-degree harassment.

The Clinton Police Department responded about 11:22 a.m. to Mercy One Medical Center at 1410 North 4th Street for a report of a man with a gun.

According to police after arriving at the hospital, they went to the fourth floor, room 433 where a man, later identified as Mitchell, was armed with a handgun.

After investigating according to police, Mitchell took out the gun and pointed the weapon in the air while a nurse was in the room.

Mitchell was taken into custody and booked at the Clinton County Jail, police said.

