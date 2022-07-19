Advertisement

The Rock Island Co. Fair begins

The fair’s fireworks show and New Windsor drill team performance begin inside the grandstand at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
By Evan Denton
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One of the longer-running summertime events in the Quad Cities has opened its gates to the public.

The Rock Island Co. Fair dates back to the 1860s, and Tuesday, this year’s fair officially started Tuesday. The Rock Island Co. Fair holds various livestock shows, and for the first time will offer a monster truck show.

“The emphasis on livestock is very unique, especially in this particular area. We feel like the rock island county fair is a really important spot for conversations about the importance of agriculture, as well as getting to show the public what we do,” said Lindsey Lindberg, the Rock Island Co. Fair’s office manager.

The fair goes until Saturday. The fair’s fireworks show and New Windsor drill team performance begin inside the grandstand at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

