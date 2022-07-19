Advertisement

Woman acquitted in Davenport fatal hit-and-run case

A Scott County jury acquitted an Eldridge woman on a charge accusing her of failing to stop after she fatally struck a woman with her car in January 2020.(KTVF)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Scott County jury acquitted an Eldridge woman on a charge accusing her of failing to stop after she fatally struck a woman with her car in January 2020.

Brianna Delores Bailey, 31, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a Class D felony.

Her trial began July 11 in Scott County District Court. According to court records, the jury found her not guilty on July 15.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Jan. 30, 2020, a Davenport officer discovered a woman lying in the roadway in the 5800 block of North Brady Street.

A preliminary investigation revealed the woman, identified as 41-year-old Abigail Lee-Price, suffered from serious, life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle.

She died from her injuries on Feb. 5, 2020.

According to an arrest affidavit, Bailey came to the police department several hours after the crash and admitted her involvement.

She was arrested in March 2020.

Abigail Lee-Price, 41. (KWQC)
