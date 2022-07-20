Advertisement

45 high schoolers step foot in the health industry, with the Genesis Adventures in Nursing Camp

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Capacity has doubled this year for the 2022 Genesis Adventures in Nursing Camp (GAIN).

Health officials say more morning and afternoon classes are being offered, they hope to promote nursing and health care as a future career.

High School students are signed up for a week long camp with activities such as:

  • Participate in a mock trauma in the Emergency Dept.
  • Visit an Operating Room and see the robotic surgical system
  • Participate in a mock infusion activity on the Oncology Unit
  • Practice First Aid
  • Work with “patient simulators” to practice nursing skills, such as a heart attack event.
  • A mini college fair to allow students interested in health care careers to look at area schools that offer training in these programs.

“The kids are excited about being here and excited about learning more about healthcare. It’s been kind of scary the last couple of years, but every specialty within healthcare. We need people we need nurses, respiratory therapists, radiology, every area,” said GAIN Camp Leader Cheryl Johnson.

