Advertisement

Archer sets state record with arrowing 66-pound blue catfish, officials say

Officials in Virginia say a man set a new state record after arrowing a 66-pound blue catfish...
Officials in Virginia say a man set a new state record after arrowing a 66-pound blue catfish from the Pamunkey River.(Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Va. (Gray News) - A Virginia man has set a new state record after snagging a massive catfish.

According to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Jason Emmel arrowed a blue catfish that weighed 66 pounds, 5 ounces.

Emmel got the catfish from the Pamunkey River and set a new state record for archery.

Officials said Emmel’s catch was certified and is currently recognized as Virginia’s archery state record for blue catfish.

According to the department, the previous record was held by William Bates Jr., with a 62-pound, 4-ounce blue catfish captured in 2021 from Occoquan Bay in Fairfax.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Scott County jury acquitted an Eldridge woman on a charge accusing her of failing to stop...
Woman acquitted in Davenport fatal hit-and-run case
File Photo: Sylvan Island Bridge, Moline
2 boys nearly drown in Moline Monday, firefighters say
Raymond Cecil Mitchell, 73, is charged with first degree harassment.
Police: Man displayed gun in Clinton hospital
Hancock County officer involved shooting
Officers identify Muscatine man fatally shot by deputies in Illinois
Bettendorf City Council vacates property on Devils Glen road
Bettendorf City Council vacates property on Devils Glen Road

Latest News

The Georgia law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present.
Appeals court allows Georgia abortion law to take effect
Man sentenced to federal prison for drug, firearm charges
Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, is standing trial for...
Bannon’s team raises question about House subpoena deadline
Domestic violence through family phone plans: what Congress is doing to end tech abuse
Domestic violence through family phone plans: what Congress is doing to end tech abuse
Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, was charged with aggravated intentional damage to property.
Man charged after smashing 18 cars at dealership with ax, police say