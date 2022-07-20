Advertisement

Bettendorf City Council vacates property on Devils Glen Road

By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf city council voted to vacate and sell unused city land to the developers of a controversial proposed housing complex on Devils Glen Road.

The land in question is a small key-shaped piece of property located at 1200 Devils Glen Road at the site of the proposed Devils Bluff subdivision. Quad Cities Industrial and Maintenance Corporation, the owners of the adjacent property, plans to develop 12 townhomes and 114 apartments. The city sold it for $1 per square foot, the minimum legally required per Iowa Code.

According to Community Development Director, Mark Hunt, the property is just shy of a third of an acre and will be used for the development of the housing complex.

“To facilitate [development] we should probably get rid of this piece of property,” Hunt said. “Honesty, it’s doing nothing for the city besides requiring our maintenance ... [There’s] no city facilities there, no reason for the city to own this property anymore.”

The area at 1200 Devils Glen road was rezoned as a Medium-Density Multi-Family Residence District to fit the development of the subdivision at the June 21 council meeting.

Final approval on the development plans is on the agenda for Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. Those plans would then go on for a full council vote.

City Administrator Decker Ploehn aid the development has one last step before work can begin.

“[Vacation] allows them to utilize this space in [its] green space calculations, as well as setback requirements,” Ploehn said. “Once the final plat and the site plan are approved by the city council. At that point, then the developer can proceed.”

The Planning and Zoning Commission will have a public hearing on the final development plans of the Devils Bluff subdivision tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers.

