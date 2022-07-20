Boil Order Issued For Princeton, Iowa

PRINCETON, Ia (KWQC) -Residents in Princeton, Iowa are being asked to boil their water before drinking it or cooking with it. City officials say they have had two water main breaks, which make it necessary to issue a boil order. The boil order is only for residents living along River Drive between Chestnut Street and Lost Grove Road. The boil order will be in effect until further notice.

