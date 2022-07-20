Breezy and cooler today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Gusty west winds are likely in wake of our passing cool front overnight. This won’t cool us down much, but it will keep the humidity at a comfortable level today. Gusty winds will persist into Thursday as well, but the air mass will modify under mostly sunny skies leading to highs in the mid to low 90s. Humidity will increase Friday and Saturday leading to heat indices in the 100º-105º range. A front will stall out over the area this weekend leading minor chances for showers and storms mainly during overnight hours. It’s too early to tell if storms will be severe or not, stay tuned.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 88º. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 67º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and breezy. High: 92º

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.