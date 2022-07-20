Clinton woman born and raised in United Kingdom talks about record-breaking heat wave

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - After several days of record-breaking temperatures in the United Kingdom, the heat wave is beginning to break for the country as it continues to move to other parts of Europe.

On Tuesday, the high temperature in Coningsby, England climbed to 104.5°F (40.3°C) breaking United Kingdom’s all time record high temperature of 102°, which was set in July 2019.

Lisa Jones lives in Clinton, Iowa but was born and raised in the United Kingdom, about 185 miles north of London.

”I remember growing up with average temperatures were usually about, like, 50s, 60s, occasionally like maybe a low 70s,” said Jones.

Jones’ friends and family have been having a hard time adapting to the heat.

“They’re just having a really hard time over there because they don’t have AC over there. They’re just basically trying to find all the ways they can to cool off, like with little pools. The have little fans,” said Jones.

Her father even had to leave his house because it was too hot.

“He said about spending the day in his van, because he had to work. So, at least his van had AC, so he was able to get out of the heat for a bit. A lot of places, they don’t have air conditioning,” said Jones.

Less than 5% of buildings in the UK have air conditioning.

“There’s zero air conditioning for residential people. And schools don’t have air conditioning, I mean schools are still in over there too,” said Jones.

The record heat felt in the UK would be equivalent to the Quad Cities reaching the all-time record of 111° set back on July 14, 1936.

Multiple wildfires have broken out across Europe due to the combination of extreme heat, strong winds and dry conditions.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.