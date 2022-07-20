Advertisement

‘Dad, how do I’ You Tube star

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s a You Tube series that has over 4 million subscribers featuring practical “Dadvice” for everyday tasks, DIY projects, and successful living.

Rob Kenney, the dad behind the hugely successful series titled, “Dad, how do I...” discusses his internet mission and more.

For more information or to watch videos in Kenney’s series, visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNepEAWZH0TBu7dkxIbluDw.

The Dad How Do I website is located HERE.

