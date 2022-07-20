Advertisement

First case of monkeypox confirmed in Johnson County

Monkeypox on the rise in Florida and Georgia, no cases locally
Monkeypox on the rise in Florida and Georgia, no cases locally
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County Public Health is working closely with the Iowa Department of Public Health to investigate the circumstances regarding the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the county.

Monkeypox infections occur through skin-to-skin contact, body fluids, or touching shared items that have been in contact with bodily fluids and or monkeypox rashes/sores. The virus can also spread through respiratory secretions that occur during kissing, cuddling, or sex. Monkeypox is not generally considered an STI but can be transmitted during intimate contact.

People usually develop monkeypox 7 to 14 days (up to 21 days) after being exposed. Symptoms can include fever, fatigue, and enlarged lymph nodes followed by a rash.

Johnson County Public Health encourages individuals who have symptoms of monkeypox, particularly the characteristic rash or sore, to reach out to their medical provider.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Scott County jury acquitted an Eldridge woman on a charge accusing her of failing to stop...
Woman acquitted in Davenport fatal hit-and-run case
Raymond Cecil Mitchell, 73, is charged with first degree harassment.
Police: Man displayed gun in Clinton hospital
File Photo: Sylvan Island Bridge, Moline
2 boys nearly drown in Moline Monday, firefighters say
Hancock County officer involved shooting
Officers identify Muscatine man fatally shot by deputies in Illinois
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion

Latest News

45 high schoolers learn about the health industry with the Genesis Adventures in Nursing Camp
45 high schoolers step foot in the health industry, with the Genesis Adventures in Nursing Camp
45 high schoolers learn about the health industry with the Genesis Adventures in Nursing Camp
45 high schoolers learn about the health industry with the Genesis Adventures in Nursing Camp
A man was arrested after police say he displayed a gun at a Clinton hospital Tuesday.
Police: Man displayed gun in Clinton hospital
Dubuque man injured in shooting Tuesday night
Breezy and warm today
Breezy and warm today