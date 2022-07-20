Savanna, Ill. (KWQC) -Penny Kreusch of Heartland Pet Welfare and a shelter volunteer, Janet Sipe, discuss Heartland Pet Welfare. They also show off some lovely felines currently up for adoption.

The small shelter at 2720 Wacker Road, Savanna, Illinois, has a new website that is currently under construction at HeartlandPetWelfare.org. For more information, call 815-273-0556. Follow the shelter on Facebook HERE.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.