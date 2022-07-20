Heartland Pet Welfare
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Savanna, Ill. (KWQC) -Penny Kreusch of Heartland Pet Welfare and a shelter volunteer, Janet Sipe, discuss Heartland Pet Welfare. They also show off some lovely felines currently up for adoption.
The small shelter at 2720 Wacker Road, Savanna, Illinois, has a new website that is currently under construction at HeartlandPetWelfare.org. For more information, call 815-273-0556. Follow the shelter on Facebook HERE.
Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.