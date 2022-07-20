Advertisement

Man sentenced to federal prison for drug, firearm charges

(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Lost Nation, Iowa man was sentenced Tuesday to 126 months; or 10 years and six months, in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition.

Gary Dale Smith, 50, was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term, according to a media release.

According to court documents, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed stolen items on Smith’s property in June 2021.

After getting a search warrant deputies saw Smith run into an outbuilding, according to deputies. Smith was found in possession of a knife, a firearm, and methamphetamine.

An additional search warrant was obtained for an RV on the property, in which Smith lived, according to deputies. Approximately 100 grams of methamphetamine, ammunition, a money counter, a video surveillance system and other evidence of drug trafficking were found in the RV.

According to the release, Smith had prior drug trafficking-related convictions in Arizona and Illinois, which prohibited him from possessing a firearm.

In February Smith pleaded guilty to the charges, according to the release.

