Meet TV6′s Evan Denton

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Paula Sands Live team likes let viewers become better acquainted with new on-air talent.

Evan Denton joined the KWQC-TV6 family at the beginning of 2022. He performs both as a reporter and sports anchor. The segment interview features his personal and educational history before landing in the Quad Cities..

Denton grew up in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and is a Wolverine fan through and through, He played high school football in the wide receiver position but he learned quickly that his size was not going to take him far in the sport, so he decided to get in front of the camera and to, instead ,report on it.

His heart belongs to a four-year-old Golden Retriever named Sienna (a pet that lives with his parents), Other interesting facts about Evan is that he has traveled to South Africa on safari and is a foodie at heart. He says his opinion on Quad Cities-style pizza is evolving.

Follow Evan on Facebook HERE.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.