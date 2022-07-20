Advertisement

Meet TV6′s Evan Denton

Meet TV6's Evan Denton
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Paula Sands Live team likes let viewers become better acquainted with new on-air talent.

Evan Denton joined the KWQC-TV6 family at the beginning of 2022. He performs both as a reporter and sports anchor. The segment interview features his personal and educational history before landing in the Quad Cities..

Denton grew up in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and is a Wolverine fan through and through, He played high school football in the wide receiver position but he learned quickly that his size was not going to take him far in the sport, so he decided to get in front of the camera and to, instead ,report on it.

His heart belongs to a four-year-old Golden Retriever named Sienna (a pet that lives with his parents), Other interesting facts about Evan is that he has traveled to South Africa on safari and is a foodie at heart. He says his opinion on Quad Cities-style pizza is evolving.

Follow Evan on Facebook HERE.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Scott County jury acquitted an Eldridge woman on a charge accusing her of failing to stop...
Woman acquitted in Davenport fatal hit-and-run case
Raymond Cecil Mitchell, 73, is charged with first degree harassment.
Police: Man displayed gun in Clinton hospital
File Photo: Sylvan Island Bridge, Moline
2 boys nearly drown in Moline Monday, firefighters say
Hancock County officer involved shooting
Officers identify Muscatine man fatally shot by deputies in Illinois
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion

Latest News

Breezy and warm today
Breezy and warm today
Bettendorf City Council vacates property on Devils Glen road
Bettendorf City Council vacates property on Devils Glen Road
Iowa officials report Fairbank Mayor Gregory (Mike) Harter died in a car crash.
Mayor dies in crash while working as driving instructor, officials say
Heartland Pet Welfare
Heartland Pet Welfare