Advertisement

Moline gun buyback event complete with meltdown of guns

“We promised transparency throughout the process and this completes that process,” the Moline...
“We promised transparency throughout the process and this completes that process,” the Moline Police Department said.(KWQC/Moline Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Moline Police completed its gun buyback event with the meltdown of the guns, and turned over a World War II military handgun to a Henry County Historical Society, police said.

The Moline Police Department with the Rock Island Arsenal Museum and the Henry County Historical Society’s assistance has processed 305 firearms from the gun buyback program, police said.

According to Moline police, eight possible stolen firearms were found during the investigation, the guns were to be not valid stolen firearms.

One firearm, found to be a World War II military handgun, is in the process of being turned over to Henry County Historical Society to be displayed in their museum, police said.

The other 304 firearms and 125 firearms that were used in felony crimes in Moline were placed into a cauldron at Sivyer Steel Castings LLC and melted down, police said.

“We promised transparency throughout the process and this completes that process,” the Moline Police Department said.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Scott County jury acquitted an Eldridge woman on a charge accusing her of failing to stop...
Woman acquitted in Davenport fatal hit-and-run case
File Photo: Sylvan Island Bridge, Moline
2 boys nearly drown in Moline Monday, firefighters say
Raymond Cecil Mitchell, 73, is charged with first degree harassment.
Police: Man displayed gun in Clinton hospital
Hancock County officer involved shooting
Officers identify Muscatine man fatally shot by deputies in Illinois
Bettendorf City Council vacates property on Devils Glen road
Bettendorf City Council vacates property on Devils Glen Road

Latest News

The City of Davenport named a 27-year veteran of the Davenport Police Department the new Police...
Davenport names new chief of police
45 high schoolers learn about the health industry with the Genesis Adventures in Nursing Camp
45 high schoolers step foot in the health industry, with the Genesis Adventures in Nursing Camp
45 high schoolers learn about the health industry with the Genesis Adventures in Nursing Camp
45 high schoolers learn about the health industry with the Genesis Adventures in Nursing Camp
A man was arrested after police say he displayed a gun at a Clinton hospital Tuesday.
Police: Man displayed gun in Clinton hospital