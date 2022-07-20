Moline gun buyback event complete with meltdown of guns

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Moline Police completed its gun buyback event with the meltdown of the guns, and turned over a World War II military handgun to a Henry County Historical Society, police said.

The Moline Police Department with the Rock Island Arsenal Museum and the Henry County Historical Society’s assistance has processed 305 firearms from the gun buyback program, police said.

According to Moline police, eight possible stolen firearms were found during the investigation, the guns were to be not valid stolen firearms.

One firearm, found to be a World War II military handgun, is in the process of being turned over to Henry County Historical Society to be displayed in their museum, police said.

The other 304 firearms and 125 firearms that were used in felony crimes in Moline were placed into a cauldron at Sivyer Steel Castings LLC and melted down, police said.

“We promised transparency throughout the process and this completes that process,” the Moline Police Department said.

