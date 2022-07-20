QC school districts feel pressure of nationwide bus driver shortage

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Local school districts are feeling the pressure of the nationwide bus driver shortage. Durham School Services, which supplies the fleet for Davenport School District, is looking for more drivers to fill the gap.

“We want to get enough drivers to make sure we can get everything covered and we can cover all the trips and everything that Davenport School District has,” said Kathi Corbett, General Manager for Durham, “In my best dreams I would love to have twenty more [bus drivers]. We really need about seventeen or somewhere around there.”

Back in January, Davenport canceled school for one day because of a lack of drivers to transport students.

“I am not going to let that happen again,” said Corbett.

In Clinton, school administrators are asking teachers, paraeducators, and other employees to get their commercial driver’s licenses to fill the gap. The superintendent is in the process of obtaining it himself.

“I feel like I need to do my part if I’m asking other employees to do their part,” said Clinton Schools Superintendent Gary DeLacy, “How are you even going to get the school day started if you can’t get kids to school?”

Clinton Schools are also hoping to entice more drivers by offering retention and sign-on bonuses. The district has had to change bus plans to accommodate the shortage.

“It’s already happened this year where we have been doubling up routes. We have pulled kids out of school early so they can get to their athletic events and then the same drivers get back to run our evening routes,” said DeLacy.

DeLacy said the school would like to have three to five more full-time bus drivers and at least ten substitutes.

“When every district around us is in the same situation and we are all looking for drivers - so that is going to be a very tough number to hit. Obviously, if we can get somewhere close we are in a lot better position than we are today,” he said.

Iowa’s requirements to obtain a commercial driver’s license can be found here. Durham School Services is offering $18 starting pay for new drivers.

If you are interested in driving for Durham, call (563)-386-1436 or visit their office at 3640 Davenport Avenue in Davenport. If you are interested in driving for Clinton Schools, contact Transportation Director Chris Turner or Superintendent DeLacy.

