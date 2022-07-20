St. Ambrose student starts ‘Sport It Forward’ nonprofit

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Families can be stretched thin by having to constantly buy new sports equipment.

Recently, Aria Fix, a St. Ambrose student and soccer player, started “Sport It Forward,” a nonprofit that reallocates gently-used sports equipment to kids in need.

“I hope they see that I’m just a college girl that is trying to help as many kids play sports as possible,” Fix said. “I started [working] with a family I do private lessons for. They wanted to play soccer, and it was going to be their first year, so they don’t have cleats, they don’t have shin guards. Plus, they have to pay for their fee, and there are two of them so it is double. They were like, ‘We don’t have cleats, we don’t have shin guards.’ They showed up to practice in tennis shoes and shorts.”

The idea started off on Tik Tok. Fix conducts live streams, and through them gains money.

“The goal is just to get kids [the ability] to play different sports. The best way to do that is they need to have gear first,” Fix said. “It’s required to have cleats and shin guards for soccer alone. For track and field, it’s track shoes. You have to have track shoes. I feel like that would be the best way to help them play is to give them at least what they need.”

Fix said the community’s support so far has been good.

“Donations are great. We’re just trying to look for those kids that we can give it to now. [The kids] are so excited because they now get to play rec soccer, and they get to try the sport I’ve been training them for about two months over the summer,” Fix said.

Fix cleans, washes, and sanitizes the equipment. She said it feels good to give back to the community she grew up in.

“Soccer has been a big influence on me, and I know how sports influence a kid to learn teamwork, to be responsible, and to bring their gear,” Fix said. “Soccer has let me go to school, has helped me pay for some of my schooling. I want to give those other kids the opportunity to be able to do that.

Fix says she wants to keep “Sport It Forward” in the Quad Cities. To learn more about “Sport It Forward,” click or tap here.

