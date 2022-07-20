Advertisement

Sunshine and a little cooler today

Heat and humidity on the increase into the weekend!
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: A weak cold front has passed through the QCA, knocking the humidity down just a bit. Still, temperatures will be warm in the middle to upper 80s with plenty of sunshine this afternoon.

The sky will be clear tonight with lows in the 60s. Highs are back to the 90s Thursday with slightly higher humidity levels. Friday there will likely be more cloud cover, keeping temperatures around 90°. There may be a couple isolated showers west of the Mississippi River, but most locations will stay dry. Saturday will be the hottest day with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s and feels like temperatures in the 100s. There is a chance of rain and storms by evening. Stay tuned for updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 88º. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 67º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 94º

