Technical review of 3rd and 4th Street conversion presented to Davenport City Council

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport city engineer put together a presentation for the Davenport City Council about the proposed plan to convert Third and Fourth St. in Davenport from one-ways to two-ways.

A technical review of the possible changes to Third and Fourth St was presented. A technical review, in a nutshell, is how traffic would flow through downtown Davenport with the proposed changes all based on statistics and research done by the city.

Back in 1952, Third and Fourth Streets were converted from two-way streets into one-way streets to make shopping at nine department stores in downtown Davenport easier. These department stores brought more traffic to the area. Now, there are zero departments stores in the downtown area.

“We don’t have that congestion anymore, the roads were converted to deal with the congestion that they had at that time,” Kyle Carter, the Executive Director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership. “So now we’re looking at updating this infrastructure to match our modern needs. And our modern needs are very different.”

Now, the city is considering adjusting to those modern needs and reverting back to having Third and Fourth Streets run two-ways.

The technical review posed significant questions that brought to light the specifics of how much this would cost the city, how intersections would change, and most importantly, how commute times would be impacted. The Davenport city engineer, Brian Schadt, presented this information to the city council.

The project has received mixed reviews from the public with some loving it and some hating it. 8th Alderman Judith Lee believes it is because so many questions have been left unanswered.

“And I think part of that is because we don’t have a clear: what are the benefits in each one of the key sections along that route, in order for people to be able to do that critical thinking,” Lee said.

Residents of Davenport will have the opportunity to have their questions answered next Tuesday, July 2th as the Davenport City Council will be holding a work session on the topic. Following that work session, the City Council will vote in mid-August to determine if they will move forward with the conversion.

