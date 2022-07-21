Advertisement

1 killed, 2 injured in Henry County crash

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash near Annawan, Illinois, Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:20 p.m on eastbound Interstate 80, the Illinois State Police said.

The preliminary investigation shows that a blue 2018 Nissan SUV had exited at milepost 33 and, while on the exit ramp, left the road and overturned, according to troopers.

The driver, Craig B. Ewald, 78, and front seat passenger, Martha K. Allen, 71, both of Varna, Illinois, were flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The rear passenger, a 68-year-old woman from Mattoon, Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Henry County Coroner, according to troopers.

The ramp was closed for about five hours. Craig Ewald was cited for improper lane usage, according to troopers.

No other information was released Thursday.

