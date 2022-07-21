2 injured, including officer in Moline house fire

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Moline police officer and a person were injured after a fire Wednesday in a multi-family home, according to the Moline Fire Department.

The fire department responded about 8:22 p.m. to a structure fire in the 400 block of 43rd Street, according to a media release.

Firefighter first on scene reported smoke showing from the two-story multi-family home, according to officials. Moline police said one person was still inside the home on the second floor.

Firefighters found and rescued the person in a bedroom after searching the second floor, according to firefighters. They were transported to an area hospital.

According to firefighters, crews continued their search and extinguished the fire within 10 minutes.

Smoke detectors alerted residents of the fire and all other occupants got out safely, crews said.

The fire was contained in one room, according to firefighters. The home is uninhabitable.

A Moline police officer was transported to an area hospital, according to firefighters. The officer has been released.

According to firefighters, the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Moline Fire Department Fire Prevention and Investigations Bureau.

