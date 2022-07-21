Advertisement

2 injured, including officer in Moline house fire

The Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire about 8:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 ...
The Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire about 8:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of 43rd Street, according to a media release.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Moline police officer and a person were injured after a fire Wednesday in a multi-family home, according to the Moline Fire Department.

The fire department responded about 8:22 p.m. to a structure fire in the 400 block of 43rd Street, according to a media release.

Firefighter first on scene reported smoke showing from the two-story multi-family home, according to officials. Moline police said one person was still inside the home on the second floor.

Firefighters found and rescued the person in a bedroom after searching the second floor, according to firefighters. They were transported to an area hospital.

According to firefighters, crews continued their search and extinguished the fire within 10 minutes.

Smoke detectors alerted residents of the fire and all other occupants got out safely, crews said.

The fire was contained in one room, according to firefighters. The home is uninhabitable.

A Moline police officer was transported to an area hospital, according to firefighters. The officer has been released.

According to firefighters, the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Moline Fire Department Fire Prevention and Investigations Bureau.

The Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire about 8:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 ...
The Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire about 8:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of 43rd Street, according to a media release.(KWQC)

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bettendorf City Council vacates property on Devils Glen road
Bettendorf City Council vacates property on Devils Glen Road
Cazmier Alano Shaw, 18, of Davenport is in custody and facing charges after an early morning...
1 hurt, 1 in custody after early morning shooting at Davenport gas station
Iowa officials report Fairbank Mayor Gregory (Mike) Harter died in a car crash.
Mayor dies in crash while working as driving instructor, officials say
File Photo: Sylvan Island Bridge, Moline
2 boys nearly drown in Moline Monday, firefighters say
“We promised transparency throughout the process and this completes that process,” the Moline...
Moline gun buyback event complete with meltdown of guns

Latest News

A Clinton man was fatally shot Wednesday night, according to police.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Clinton
One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash near Annawan, Illinois, Wednesday...
1 killed, 2 injured in Henry County crash
Lamont Williams
Man sentenced to prison in fatal East Moline shooting
Multiple city officials confirmed that these devices are Miovision Scout traffic counters.
Traffic counters popping up in LeClaire