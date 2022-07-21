Advertisement

Blessings Boutique and the Blue Grass Community Charitable Drop Off Program

Blessings Boutique and the Blue Grass Community Charitable Drop Off Program
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) -A new resale shop in Blue Grass gives its proceeds to about 30 different local non-profits. The goal behind the mission is to improve the lives of people and animals in need throughout the Quad Cities.

Blessings Boutique is among the participants in the Blue Grass Community Charitable Drop Off Program. Tammy Stouffers is one of the people in charge of this effort. She is wearing a t-shirt featuring one of her favorite charities (Rescued) that is on the recipient list.

Blessings Boutique is the resale side of the program. It is an upscale resale store with affordable pricing. The motto is, “the more you buy the more you save” (animals and people). The shop is located at 215 West Mayne Street, Blue Grass.

For more information on the store, visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/blessingsboutiquebluegrass or call 563-579-3124.

The Blue Grass Community Charitable Drop Off Program encourages those that want to support their efforts to bring donations to the center located at 207 West Mayne Street. Enter through the blue door under the canopy. Hours are Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The non-profit can be contacted by calling (563) 320-0780 or via email at bgccdop@mediacombb.net. To follow their Facebook page, visit https://www.facebook.com/bluegrasscommunitycharitabledropoff/

The list of recipient agencies includes: Buffalo Food Pantry, Blue Grass Blessing Box, Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Clothing Center at Minnie’s Maison, Kings Harvest Pet Rescue, Humility Homes and Services, QC Closet2Closet, Agape Center, Jessica Faye’s Closet, CADS, One Eighty, Humane Society of Scott County, New Beginnings Pet Rescue, DAV, Salvation Army, Quad City Animal Welfare Center, and St. Anthony’s Church Clothing Window.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bettendorf City Council vacates property on Devils Glen road
Bettendorf City Council vacates property on Devils Glen Road
Cazmier Alano Shaw, 18, of Davenport is in custody and facing charges after an early morning...
1 hurt, 1 in custody after early morning shooting at Davenport gas station
Iowa officials report Fairbank Mayor Gregory (Mike) Harter died in a car crash.
Mayor dies in crash while working as driving instructor, officials say
File Photo: Sylvan Island Bridge, Moline
2 boys nearly drown in Moline Monday, firefighters say
“We promised transparency throughout the process and this completes that process,” the Moline...
Moline gun buyback event complete with meltdown of guns

Latest News

Lane closed on eastbound I-80 after semi rollover
Lane closed on eastbound I-80 after semi rollover
Fire crews are on scene of a rollover crash on I-80.
Lane closed on eastbound I-80 after semi rollover
A Clinton man was fatally shot Wednesday night, according to police.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Clinton
The Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire about 8:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 ...
2 injured, including officer in Moline house fire