Blessings Boutique and the Blue Grass Community Charitable Drop Off Program

BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) -A new resale shop in Blue Grass gives its proceeds to about 30 different local non-profits. The goal behind the mission is to improve the lives of people and animals in need throughout the Quad Cities.

Blessings Boutique is among the participants in the Blue Grass Community Charitable Drop Off Program. Tammy Stouffers is one of the people in charge of this effort. She is wearing a t-shirt featuring one of her favorite charities (Rescued) that is on the recipient list.

Blessings Boutique is the resale side of the program. It is an upscale resale store with affordable pricing. The motto is, “the more you buy the more you save” (animals and people). The shop is located at 215 West Mayne Street, Blue Grass.

For more information on the store, visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/blessingsboutiquebluegrass or call 563-579-3124.

The Blue Grass Community Charitable Drop Off Program encourages those that want to support their efforts to bring donations to the center located at 207 West Mayne Street. Enter through the blue door under the canopy. Hours are Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The non-profit can be contacted by calling (563) 320-0780 or via email at bgccdop@mediacombb.net. To follow their Facebook page, visit https://www.facebook.com/bluegrasscommunitycharitabledropoff/

The list of recipient agencies includes: Buffalo Food Pantry, Blue Grass Blessing Box, Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Clothing Center at Minnie’s Maison, Kings Harvest Pet Rescue, Humility Homes and Services, QC Closet2Closet, Agape Center, Jessica Faye’s Closet, CADS, One Eighty, Humane Society of Scott County, New Beginnings Pet Rescue, DAV, Salvation Army, Quad City Animal Welfare Center, and St. Anthony’s Church Clothing Window.

