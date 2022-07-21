Brady Street MLK park project makes new progress

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After Wednesday’s Davenport Committee of the Whole meeting, the MLK Park project on Brady street is one small step closer to construction.

The project is still in the funding phase, but Wednesday City Council added a resolution that would show support for an Enhance Iowa state grant to their consent agenda. If passed by the city and granted by the state, this could be one of the last pieces of funding needed for the $1.2 million project.

“I’m so excited for this. And yeah, trying to contain it because there’s still a lot of work to be done.” said Ryan Saddler, CEO of Friends of MLK Davenport.

A city task force in January of 2014 laid the groundwork for the park, the first formal memorial to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the city of Davenport. After work stalled in 2017 due to funding issues and coronavirus, the ball is finally rolling again.

The project will turn a vacant lot, adjacent to the Friends of MLK offices in the 500 block of Brady Street, into a thriving park and event space.

Friends of MLK call it a “place for remembrance, growth, solitude, gathering and celebration”.

“We want this to be a public space,” said Saddler. “We want this to be used by our community.”

The park will also tell the stories of Davenport’s civil rights movement and minority communities on panels lining the space.

“If you walked down here in say the month of August, you may experience the history of, of black businesses here in Davenport on those panels,” said Saddler. “If you come back in late September or October, you may find a little bit of the history of the Mexican American story here in Davenport.”

Funding for the project is coming from a variety of city, state, private and community sources. The city put $500,000 of American Rescue Plan money towards the project last year and has been working closely with Friends of MLK.

“Over the years, we’ve worked closely to look at what that site could be. And he’s had some great ideas,” said Bruce Berger, director of Community Planning and Economic Development for the city of Davenport. “It’s something that I know they’ve wanted to coordinate some with, with some of our staff, and it’s been a great experience.”

If the council approves the resolution to support the grant application, it will move on to the state. If Iowa grants the funds, it could be one of the last things needed to push the park over the finish line.

“That only ends the project being built and begins the further work for us to do that we were commissioned to do as as a nonprofit,” said Saddler. “That is to encourage us to understand and live those, the human and civil rights that Dr. King, and so many others fought for.”

Under perfect conditions, Saddler says the park could be finished in the spring or summer of 2023, but they won’t know exactly how long construction is going to take until they start digging.

The resolution to support the grant application should be on the city council’s agenda for their meeting Wednesday, July 27th.

