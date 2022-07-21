Advertisement

Burlington man sentenced to federal prison for drug charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man was sentenced Tuesday to 210 months, or 17 years and 6 months, in prison for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Jose Luis Escundino Romayor, 37, was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term, according to a media release.

According to court documents, in July and August 2017, Des Moines County had a police informant purchase “ice” methamphetamine from Romayor multiple times.

While investigating law enforcement seized more than two kilograms of methamphetamine and a pistol, according to court records. After his arrest, Romayor admitted regularly receiving large amounts of methamphetamine for resale.

In February Romayor pleaded guilty to the charges, according to the release.

