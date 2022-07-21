City of Maquoketa and Jackson County Conservation awarded $750,000 from $4.65M Destination Iowa grant

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Gov. Reynolds and IEDA announce $4.65M for Destination Iowa funding for quality of life tourism, and $750,000 were awarded to Maquoketa and Jackson County Conservation.

The City of Maquoketa and Jackson County Conservation receive $750,000 for improvements to the Prairie Creek Recreation Area.

The money will be used to install a new white water paddling course on the Maquoketa River, a championship-caliber disc golf course, and ADA-accessible hiking trails.

Other conservation that received awards includes Black Hawk County Conservation and Linn County Conservation. Both conservation received $3,500,000 together.

The purpose of the fund is to pave 16 miles of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail. This project would complete the original 52-mile trail, connecting the Waterloo/Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids area by a nature trail.

The City of Colfax, additionally, received $400,000 to improve Quarry Springs Park. The “Relax in Colfax” project creates a 30-sites RV campground, modern shower house, and ADA-accessible dock.

Destination Iowa is a program that grants funding to Iowa communities to improve and transform attractions. These transformations are added to improve the quality of life in Iowa communities, enhance tourism, and attract new residents.

