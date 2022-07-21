Advertisement

Clinton teen charged in fatal shooting

A Clinton man was fatally shot Wednesday night, according to police.
A Clinton man was fatally shot Wednesday night, according to police.(Source: Pixabay)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton teen is charged with fatally shooting a man Wednesday night, according to police.

Kyler Jay Andresen, 17, is charged as an adult with first degree murder, a Class A felony. Punishable by life in prison, with the possibility of parole.

The Clinton Police Department responded at 10:39 p.m. to the 100 block of 5th Street for a reported shooting, police said in a media release.

Officers found a man, later identified as 35-year-old Zachary McDivitt, shot, lying on the sidewalk, according to police. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said thye believe there is not an ongoing risk for the community.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458 or the anonymous tip line at 563-242-6595.

Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion said they do not believe the shooting from Sunday is connected to the incident, at this time.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cazmier Alano Shaw, 18, of Davenport is in custody and facing charges after an early morning...
1 hurt, 1 in custody after early morning shooting at Davenport gas station
Bettendorf City Council vacates property on Devils Glen road
Bettendorf City Council vacates property on Devils Glen Road
Iowa officials report Fairbank Mayor Gregory (Mike) Harter died in a car crash.
Mayor dies in crash while working as driving instructor, officials say
File Photo: Sylvan Island Bridge, Moline
2 boys nearly drown in Moline Monday, firefighters say
Fire crews are on scene of a rollover crash on I-80.
Lane closed on eastbound I-80 after semi rollover

Latest News

2 injured, including officer in Moline house fire
Jurassic Quest
Jurassic Quest to invade QCCA Expo Center this weekend
Davenport police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the people pictured, to be...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigating assault of 2 in Davenport
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear on drug-induced homicide charge
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by East Moline police of battery charge