Coal Valley Veteran’s Memorial Park project’s purse fundraiser is Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Coal Valley has a worthy goal in mind---they want to build a memorial park to honor our nation’s veterans. The project’s design and renderings are complete, but the next important step is fundraising.

Guests Wade Argo shares information about the vision for the park and Susan Walters has set up the first fundraiser for the project, Designer Purse Bingo set for Sunday, July 24. Some of the designer handbags (like Kate Spade and Coach) that will be prizes at the event are featured.

For more information about the July 24 event scheduled for 12-4 p.m. at 302 1st Street, Coal Valley, visit here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.