Crew respond to house fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded about 12:10 a.m. Thursday to a house fire in the 3800 block of Kenwood Avenue, according to a media release.

When crews arrived they reported flames and smoke seen in the home, firefighters said.

Crews put out the fire quickly within the house, firefighters said. There was moderate damage on the main floor.

Firefighters reported no injuries from the fire.

According to the department, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

