Advertisement

Crew respond to house fire in Davenport

The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire.
The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded about 12:10 a.m. Thursday to a house fire in the 3800 block of Kenwood Avenue, according to a media release.

When crews arrived they reported flames and smoke seen in the home, firefighters said.

Crews put out the fire quickly within the house, firefighters said. There was moderate damage on the main floor.

Firefighters reported no injuries from the fire.

According to the department, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cazmier Alano Shaw, 18, of Davenport is in custody and facing charges after an early morning...
1 hurt, 1 in custody after early morning shooting at Davenport gas station
Bettendorf City Council vacates property on Devils Glen road
Bettendorf City Council vacates property on Devils Glen Road
Iowa officials report Fairbank Mayor Gregory (Mike) Harter died in a car crash.
Mayor dies in crash while working as driving instructor, officials say
File Photo: Sylvan Island Bridge, Moline
2 boys nearly drown in Moline Monday, firefighters say
Fire crews are on scene of a rollover crash on I-80.
Lane closed on eastbound I-80 after semi rollover

Latest News

Quad-City Times Bix 7
Davenport police reassure public of security plans ahead of Bix 7
Stethoscope
UnityPoint Health - Trinity among nation’s top performing hospitals
Skinner’s bond was set at $20,000, according to police.
Police: Man fired gun in Moline neighborhood
The new hospital in Moline holds its grand opening in August.
New rehabilitation hospital in the Quad Cities opens in August