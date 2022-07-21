CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by East Moline police of battery charge

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Stacy Smith, 37, is wanted by East Moline police for aggravated battery with a firearm.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 6-foot, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

