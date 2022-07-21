Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear on drug-induced homicide charge

Have you seen him?
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

David Flores, 37, is wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear in court on a drug-induced homicide charge.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 6-foot-3, 260 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

