CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigating assault of 2 in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are asking the public’s help in identifying several people they want to question in connection with an assault in Davenport.

According to police, on July 12, two people were assaulted and injured while in the 1600 block of Washington Street. One had broken bones.

If you have information about the suspect, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

