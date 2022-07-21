Damage at a Davenport gas station

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Damage was reported at the Kwik Star at 2580 West Locust Street in Davenport.

A TV6 crew on the scene reported seeing a glass door shattered early Thursday morning.

The store was reported to be closed, but the pumps remained open.

TV6 reached out to the Davenport Police Department and was told to expect information on the situation soon.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.