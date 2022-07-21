Davenport police reassure public of security plans ahead of Bix 7

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 48th Quad-City Times Bix 7 is coming up quickly. The 7-mile road race through Davenport draws thousands of runners, visitors, and spectators to the race route. With big crowds, safety can be a concern. Davenport police say the department is prepared and ready to respond to any problems.

“We take these events very seriously and we want the community to come, have a good time, and be safe,” said Capt. Jamie Brown with Davenport police, “We have a great group of professionals here in the city. We work with local law enforcement, fire departments, medics, [UnityPoint] Trinity, and our public works. We meet on a regular basis to think about planning, resources, and personnel to make sure that we have a lot of contingency plans in place so that the event goes off safely for our community and our visitors.”

Safety takes precedence on Bix weekend, whether it concerns the summer heat, traffic control, or large crowds.

“You will see a lot of officer presence out there amongst the crowd, doing traffic control, answering questions, and anything else that needs to be directed to us,” said Capt. Brown.

In light of recent violence across the country, Davenport police say to be assured and as always, if you see something, say something and notify law enforcement.

“With the incidents that happened throughout the country, we understand that with big crowds, risks come along with it and that’s why we put our team together of law enforcement, fire, medics, medical professionals from Genesis, [UnityPoint] Trinity, along with our public works teams. We are looking at contingency plans to make sure we put on a safe event. Obviously, we know that things can happen and we are best prepared with our personnel, our resources, and any kind of technology we can come up with or use to make the event safe. We have been putting this event on for years and we have put on a great event for the community and our visitors. We know it will be great this year as well,” Brown said.

The Bix 7 starts at 8 a.m. on July 30 at the intersection of 3rd and Brady Streets in downtown Davenport. TV6 will have full coverage of the race, including a pre-show starting at 7:30 a.m. on KWQC.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.