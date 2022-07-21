Everything you need to know about the Bix 7

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - July 30 kicks off the annual Bix 7 race. Here is everything you need to know.

THE RACES

BIX 7

The Bix 7 is a seven-mile course that begins at the bottom of Brady Street Hill and 4th Street. Participants will travel up the hill and turn right on Kirkwood Blvd, then turns up Jersey Ridge Rd, turn right onto Middle Rd., turn right onto McClellan Blvd, and finally turnaround at River Drive and follows back the same way it started, eventually turning left onto 3rd street to the finish line. The race begins at 8 a.m. TV6 will broadcast the event.

Quick Bix

The Quick Bix is a two-mile fun run or walks up the Brady Street hill. It starts at the same time as the seven-mile Bix 7. Runners and walkers decide in the morning which route they want to take. The course is lined with live bands and entertainment. The race begins at 8 a.m.

Aronic Jr Bix

The Arconic Jr Bix is a Friday event starting at 6 p.m. From ages up to 12 with various distances based on age. All participants receive a medal, t-shirt, and entrance into the festive post-race party.

Ages 5 years & under (parents welcome to run with child): 70-yard run. Start and finish on East 3rd St. Crawlers move across a carpet square.

Ages 6-7: ½ mile run. Start and finish on East 4th St.

Ages 8-12: 7/10 mile run. Start and finish on East 4th St

All runners are advised to run on the right side of the street, with traffic.

Split and water will be available throughout the course. It is vitally important for all participants to be fully hydrated before starting the race.

Teams Competition

This competition pits 40 teams against each other and the top three teams will be awarded prize money, in both men’s and women’s divisions. Teams of 5 can rave the 7-mile course and win a cash prize. Each team has 5 members with the fastest three runners scoring. The lowest total time determines the winner.

The course itself will have the race starting at the intersection of Brady & 4th streets and goes up Brady Street Hill, turns right onto Bix (Kirkwood Boulevard), turns up Jersey Ridge Road, turn right onto Middle Road, turn right onto McClellan Boulevard to a turnaround at River Drive. (kwqc, quad city times bix 7)

Brady Street Sprints

This event is held Thursday night at 7 p.m. Participants run up Brady Street Hill. TV6 Broadcast the event at 7.

Age Group Awards

Awards will be held on Saturday, at 11 a.m. at Toasted, located near the start line at 118 E. 4th Street. Davenport.

The winners of the Quad-City Times Beat the Elite Runer, Premier Buick GMC Dealers’ High School Challenge, Caldwell & Newell Awards, and RRCA Champion medals.

Starting line (KWQC)

What to do on race day?

Warm-up

All warm-ups should occur on 2nd St. both to the east and west of Brady St. Then proceed to the color-coded area for the lineup.

Lineup

The lineup area is color coded. Only participants wearing an entrants’ number are allowed in the starting lineup area located from Brady St. to River Drive. Only excepted seeded runners are allowed to enter the lineup from the front at 4th and Brady. All other runners must enter the lineup according to their color-coded area. Enter the lineup early. It may take participants 10 minutes or longer to locate their spot. All runners should be in place and ready to start by 7:45 a.m.

The Bix is a crowded event, so participants should arrive early to obtain extra time for parking and warm-ups. Plan to arrive no later than 7:45 a.m. for the Quick Bix and Bix 7.

Spectators can enter on 5th St. both the East and West sidewalks on Brady St. only to the North sides of 4th st. No spectators are allowed on Brady St. or south of 4th st. Until after all participants have cleared the Start Line.

Finish Line

Once runners pass through the finish line, the unofficial time will be displayed. It is important that all participants do not stop at the finish line, they should proceded to the finish area and enjoy the post-race party.

Parking

All three parking ramps are open for $2 starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, all day Saturday, and Sunday.

River Center ramp – Enter East of Brady on 2nd & 3rd.

101 Main Street ramp – Located North of River Drive.

202 Harrison Street ramp – Enter on Harrison and on Ripley between 2nd & 3rd.

Race Packet Pickup and Expo Information

The Running Wild Sports and Fitness Expo is the official race headquarters for the Quad-City Times Bix 7. Packet pickup, late registration, and Expo are located in the River Center COuth Hall at 136 East Third Street, Davenport.

Packet pickup and late registration hours are Thursday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. There is no late registration available Saturday morning.

Expo hours are Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Rules and Safty

Due to a large number of people gathered. The race organizers do not allow backpacks, bags, strollers, bikes, roller blades, roller skates, wheeled vehicles, or dogs. Police and volunteers are instructed to remove anyone from the race attempting to participate with any of these items.

If in need of wheelchair accessible viewing area, 5th St. and Brady St. (West side of Brady), Kirkwood Blvd. and Brady St. (West side of Brady), Kirkwood Blvd. and Belle Ave. (green space in the Village of East Davenport). 3rd St. and Pershing Ave.

Post-Race Party

Enjoy the rest of the morning celebrating in downtown Davenport. After the race is completed, food, fun, and beverages are waiting. Venders and other sponsors of the bix will be located in the Quad-City Times parking lot. Snapchat filters are added for the event.

The street is full of live bands and cheerful crowds.

For more information about the Bix visit its website.

