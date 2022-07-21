The Extractor by Nelsons Shop Solutions

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Trish Nelson went from a Family Law attorney to teaching special education. She then delved into pursing her deep passion for woodworking.

Nelson of Nelson’s Shop Solutions joins the show to demo and explain a product she created. She developed a dust collector for the drill press. She is a teacher in the East Moline School District and lifelong woodworker hobbyist.

For more information, the guest’s website is here: www.nelsonsshopsolutions.com

