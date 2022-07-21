Advertisement

First Alert Day Saturday July 23rd from 11am till 8pm for extreme heat and possible severe storms

Triple digit heat indexes likely
First Alert Day Details
First Alert Day Details(em)
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A First Alert Day will be in effect for Saturday as we get a potentially dangerous combination of heat and humidity. With high temperatures in the mid 90s and dew points in the 70s the resulting Heat Indexes will top off near 105.

Saturday Heat Index
Saturday Heat Index(em)

Also, later in the day, a cold front will be settling into the area and running into the volatile atmosphere created by the high heat and humidity and could produce strong to severe thunderstorms late in the afternoon and into the evening. The main threats beside torrential rain would be damaging winds and large hail from any storm that might develop.

Saturday Severe Outlook
Saturday Severe Outlook(em)

If your plans include the outdoors during the day and evening you’ll need to stay tuned to the latest forecasts and have a reliable way to gather weather warnings. The QC Weather app is free and is your connection to late breaking weather news, warnings and advisories for any area you’re in. Have back up plans ready to go should weather develop that would keep you from going outside. By Sunday less intense heat returns and the storm threat should diminish into the latter portions of the day.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Scott County jury acquitted an Eldridge woman on a charge accusing her of failing to stop...
Woman acquitted in Davenport fatal hit-and-run case
File Photo: Sylvan Island Bridge, Moline
2 boys nearly drown in Moline Monday, firefighters say
Raymond Cecil Mitchell, 73, is charged with first degree harassment.
Police: Man displayed gun in Clinton hospital
Bettendorf City Council vacates property on Devils Glen road
Bettendorf City Council vacates property on Devils Glen Road
Hancock County officer involved shooting
Officers identify Muscatine man fatally shot by deputies in Illinois

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - 90s return Thursday
QC school districts feel pressure of nationwide bus driver shortage
QC school districts feel pressure of nationwide bus driver shortage
QC school districts feel pressure of nationwide bus driver shortage
QC school districts feel pressure of nationwide bus driver shortage
Fix cleans, washes, and sanitizes the equipment. She said it feels good to give back to the...
St. Ambrose student starts ‘Sport It Forward’ nonprofit