First Alert Day Saturday July 23rd from 11am till 8pm for extreme heat and possible severe storms

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A First Alert Day will be in effect for Saturday as we get a potentially dangerous combination of heat and humidity. With high temperatures in the mid 90s and dew points in the 70s the resulting Heat Indexes will top off near 105.

Saturday Heat Index (em)

Also, later in the day, a cold front will be settling into the area and running into the volatile atmosphere created by the high heat and humidity and could produce strong to severe thunderstorms late in the afternoon and into the evening. The main threats beside torrential rain would be damaging winds and large hail from any storm that might develop.

Saturday Severe Outlook (em)

If your plans include the outdoors during the day and evening you’ll need to stay tuned to the latest forecasts and have a reliable way to gather weather warnings. The QC Weather app is free and is your connection to late breaking weather news, warnings and advisories for any area you’re in. Have back up plans ready to go should weather develop that would keep you from going outside. By Sunday less intense heat returns and the storm threat should diminish into the latter portions of the day.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

