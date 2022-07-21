Advertisement

Five steps to improve conversation skills

The art of conversation can make or break personal and professional relationships
Steps to improve professional and personal conversation skills
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Something we do every day can make or break our relationships in our personal lives and at work. It’s conversation.

Lou Diamond, author of Speak Easy: Connect with Every Conversation, shares practical tips on how we can become more skilled in the art of conversation. The following five steps are the primary talking points:

  • Be your most authentic self: Don’t put up a front
  • Make it “fun” at some point: lightening the mood brings people closer
  • Show up and be attentive: Listen, learn and ask questions
  • Confusion is the enemy: strive to be clearly understood
  • Connect by finding common ground: Look for shared points of interest

To connect with Lou and learn more about his work, his websit is ThriveLouD.com.

