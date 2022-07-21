Five steps to improve conversation skills

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Something we do every day can make or break our relationships in our personal lives and at work. It’s conversation.

Lou Diamond, author of Speak Easy: Connect with Every Conversation, shares practical tips on how we can become more skilled in the art of conversation. The following five steps are the primary talking points:

Be your most authentic self: Don’t put up a front

Make it “fun” at some point: lightening the mood brings people closer

Show up and be attentive: Listen, learn and ask questions

Confusion is the enemy: strive to be clearly understood

Connect by finding common ground: Look for shared points of interest

To connect with Lou and learn more about his work, his websit is ThriveLouD.com.

